Business Infographic Trade surplus hits 12.25 billion USD in H1 In the first six months of this year, the total import-export value reached 316.65 billion USD, down 15.2% year-on-year. Vietnam's trade surplus was estimated at 12.25 billion USD in the period.

Business Infographic Vietnam attracts over 13.4 billion USD in FDI in H1 Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam surpassed 13.43 billion USD in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.