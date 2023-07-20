Retail sales of consumer goods and services post impressive growth in H1
Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year, to more than 3 quadrillion VND (127 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
VNA
