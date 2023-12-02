Business Vietnamese agricultural products introduced at India’s expo Vietnam’s standout farm produce and processed products are being showcased at the Indian Food Expo, which opened in Lucknow city, Uttar Pradesh state on December 1.

Business Programme held in Thai Binh province to bolster Vietnam – RoK ties A programme aiming to promote cultural exchange and connect Vietnamese businesses to their counterparts from the Republic of Korea (RoK) is underway in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Business EU sees Vietnam as vivid demonstration of EVFTA success Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said Vietnam's rise to become the bloc’s leading trade partner in ASEAN is a vivid demonstration of the success of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business High-quality manpower could level up semiconductor development Vietnam is in need of high-quality engineers for the semiconductor industry, which holds great potential to create a breakthrough for sustainable economic development.