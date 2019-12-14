Business Securities stocks lose shine for investors Shares in securities companies seem to have lost their shine for investors in the face of fierce competition from foreign-invested firms.

Business Fintech firms concerned about foreign ownership cap A draft regulation put forward by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) that would limit the foreign ownership rate in the payment intermediary service sector to 49 percent was discussed at a workshop in Hanoi on December 12.

Business HCM City calls on US firms to boost investment Ho Chi Minh City is prioritising foreign investment into projects on urban infrastructure and environment treatment, said Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem on December 13.

Business Vietnam’s airlines transport nearly 55 million passengers this year Vietnam’s airlines have so far this year transported 54.7 million passengers and 435,000 tonnes of cargo, respectively 11.4 percent and 7.6 percent higher than the figures last year, revealed Vo Huy Cuong, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, on December 13.