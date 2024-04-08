Business Vietnam to issue price framework to purchase electricity from Laos in Q2 Vietnam will issue a price framework to purchase electricity from Laos for the period after 2025 in the second quarter of this year, said Minister of Trade and Industry Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Special consumption tax can hurt beverage industry A draft proposal to increase special consumption tax on alcoholic beverages may hurt the Vietnamese beverage industry's ability to compete on their home turf, putting the entire supply chain at risk, said industry insiders.

Business Infographic Coconut output to top 2 million tonnes by 2030 Coconuts have been designated one of the six primary national industrial crops by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. It is projected that the country’s coconut cultivation area will expand to 195,000-210,000 hectares by 2030, resulting in a substantial harvest of over 2 million tonnes.

Business Over 163,000 new stock trader accounts created during March More than 163,000 new stock trader accounts were created during March this year, an increase of over 50,000 accounts compared to January, marking March the month with the most accounts created in the last six months, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC).