Rice exports soar to record 8.3 million tonnes
Vietnam’s rice production in 2023 stood at 43.5 million tonnes, an increase of 1.9%, adequately meeting domestic consumption, processing, animal feed production, and exports, which set a record of nearly 8.3 million tonnes.
VNA
InfographicVietnam - World Economic Forum relations
Since Vietnam and the World Economic Forum (WEF) established relations in 1989, bilateral cooperation has been actively promoted and developed in a host of different fields.
InfographicFDI up over 32% in 2023
Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors totalled 36.6 billion USD as of December 20, 2023, an increase of 32.1% compared to 2022.
InfographicVietnam’s economic performance in 2023
Vietnam’s economy tended towards recovery in 2023, with macroeconomic stability maintained, inflation controlled, major balances ensured, and significant achievements made across various sectors, with set targets met. The country continues to be a bright spot in the regional and global economies.
InfographicNewly-established enterprises at record high in 2023
Business registrations continued to be a bright spot within the overall landscape of Vietnam’s economy in 2023, with nearly 160,000 new enterprises being established, an increase of 7.2% compared to 2022.
InfographicAverage CPI up 3.25% in 2023
Vietnam’s average consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.25% year-on-year in 2023 - within the target set by the National Assembly.
InfographicBright spots seen in Vietnam’s agriculture sector in 2023
In the face of a host of difficulties and challenges, especially regarding export markets for forestry and fishery products, Vietnam’s agriculture sector is nonetheless estimated to have posted GDP growth of 3.83% - the highest figure in recent years.