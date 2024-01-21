Business Infographic FDI up over 32% in 2023 Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors totalled 36.6 billion USD as of December 20, 2023, an increase of 32.1% compared to 2022.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in 2023 Vietnam’s economy tended towards recovery in 2023, with macroeconomic stability maintained, inflation controlled, major balances ensured, and significant achievements made across various sectors, with set targets met. The country continues to be a bright spot in the regional and global economies.

Business Infographic Newly-established enterprises at record high in 2023 Business registrations continued to be a bright spot within the overall landscape of Vietnam’s economy in 2023, with nearly 160,000 new enterprises being established, an increase of 7.2% compared to 2022.