RoK’s Gyeongbuk, Chungbuk firms engage in business talks in Hanoi
Nearly 100 one-on-one business meetings between Vietnamese importers and enterprises from Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk provinces of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been arranged during a recent trade exchange programme in Hanoi, said the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in Hanoi (KOTRA Hanoi).
The participating firms shared the view that the event offered an opportunity for them to engage in new cooperation in the post-COVID-19 recovery period.
They brought to the event high-quality products, including cosmetics, fresh fruits, fruit juice, functional foods, medicines, dental equipment and electronics.
The programme was the inaugural RoK-Vietnam trade event of 2024.
Nearly 50 trade delegations and exhibitions are scheduled this year, said Tran Thi Hai Yen, head of the KOTRA Hanoi Office.
KOTRA Hanoi has been instrumental in facilitating numerous trade events between Vietnamese enterprises and Korean firms annually, with the objective of promoting the entry of the RoK's high-quality products into the Vietnamese market and fortifying economic ties between the two nations./.