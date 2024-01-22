Romanian, Vietnamese PMs hold talks
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is on an official visit to Romania. Join us to see his activities in the European country on January 22.
VNA
VNA
Vietnamese, Romanian PMs hold talks
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Romanian counterpart Ion Marcel Ciolacu held talks in Bucharest on January 22, following the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese guest earlier the same day.
