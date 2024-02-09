Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet (C) and the rowing team at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The team is hoping to secure their Olympic place at the Asia-Oceania qualification in April in South Korea. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Vietnamese rowers will vie for Olympic spots at a qualification event in April in the Republic of Korea.

The Chungju event is the Asia-Oceania zone qualifier where athletes will compete in categories for men's and women's individuals and doubles from April 19-21 at the Tangeum Lake International Rowing Regatta.

Vietnam aims to win at least one Olympic place at this event. The women's lightweight double sculls is expected to make the mission.

The pair gathering Dinh Thi Hao and Luong Thi Thao previously qualified for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

According to Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet, rowers have been asked to do their best for an Olympic place. Teams receive strong support to make their targets come true.

Rowing has a successful sport for Vietnam continentally, having won gold medals in junior and senior levels in Southeast Asia and Asia.

At the 2023 Asian Games, rowers brought home three bronze medals./.