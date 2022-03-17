Royal ordination documents preserved at Vinh Quang pagoda
Thirteen ancient ordination documents from the Le and Nguyen Dynasties have been preserved at Vinh Quang Pagoda in Thanh Mien town, northern Hai Duong province, for many years.
The ancient ordination documents, including five issued during the Le Dynasty and eight during the Nguyen Dynasty, have been protected at Vinh Quang Pagoda, with the oldest issued in 1657 under the reign of Emperor Le Than Tong.
At more than three centuries old, these are the most ancient ordination documents in Hai Duong province. Local authorities need to determine plans to preserve these significant treasures./.