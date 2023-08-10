World Dengue cases in Laos spike amid continuous rainfall Health authorities in Laos have reported a significant increase in dengue fever cases across the country, raising concerns among officials and prompting urgent preventive measures.

World Laos continues to searching for Vietnamese driver missing in landslide The Lao government and military have continued to search for a Vietnamese driver missing in a landslide incident on a section of National Highway 8 between Khammuan and Bolikhamxay provinces after having rescued 45 Vietnamese citizens trapped in the same area, Lao media reported.

World Heavy rains cause landslides in Thailand Many localities in Thailand were battered by heavy rains which caused landslides and damaged several roads.

ASEAN Venezuela, Czech Republic treasure relations with ASEAN Ceremonies to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967 - 2023) were held in Venezuela and the Czech Republic on August 8.