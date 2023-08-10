Ruling parties of Laos, Cambodia foster relations
Vientiane (VNA) – General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Hun Sen have held online talks, during which they reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties.
Both leaders highly valued the friendship and long-lasting solidarity between Laos and Cambodia as good neighbours, as well as the comprehensive partnership between the two Parties, States and people of the two nations.
Thongloun congratulated the CPP for the victory in the recent election of deputies to the 7th National Assembly.
In the context that the Cambodian Government is reshuffling its cabinet with Hun Manet as the Prime Minister in the new tenure, the Lao leader congratulated and pledged to support the new Cambodian cabinet’s cooperation with Laos in further enhancing the relationship between the two Parties and governments.
The two sides briefed each other on the important developments of each country. Thongloun spoke highly of the outstanding achievements that the Party, State and people of Cambodia have gained in national defence and development.
Hun Sen also lauded the achievements that the Party, State and people of Laos have obtained in the cause of national development.
The two leaders also discussed and agreed on future plans to further deepen the relations and cooperation between the two Parties for the benefit of the people of both countries./.
