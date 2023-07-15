Athletes test routes of the Vietcombank Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2023 which will see the participation of thousands of competitors. (Photo of organisers)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The Vietcombank Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2023 is expected to pass new milestones in both scale and quality in its fourth edition this weekend.

The tournament will see a record of more than 9,000 runners taking part in four categories of 5km, 10km, half marathon and full marathon.

Last year, 7,000 athletes from 15 countries and territories took part in the event.

This year, the marathoners will race on the international standard routes that are recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

Runners can submit their results from this competition to register for elite marathons around the world.

The routes have been specially designed as a single loop allowing athletes to experience the nature and culture of the region's expansive fields, rustic villages, and winding canals which are typical of the Hau Giang countryside.

A total prize pot of 200 million VND (8,500 USD) will be awarded to top-ranking runners.

An award of 50 million VND will be given to any runner that sets a new record in the full marathon class. The organisers have promised to give out a ticket to compete in one of six events of the World Marathon Majors for the best runner. They'll also provide support for travel, accommodation and food.

To encourage the running movement in the province, the organisers are also holding private competitions for Hau Giang's local officials. The winners of each category will be awarded prizes equal to half the official prize values.

Organisers also hold two distances of 800m and 2.3km for children, with 2,000 competitors taking part in the races.

During the two-day event, runners can try the local cuisine and specialities and take part in tours to discover the area.

Local businesses and tour operators can learn more about the potential of the province. All are to promote and stimulate tourism, especially green sports tourism, turning Hau Giang into a staple for health-related tourism in the region./.