Business Vietnam - Sweden trade growing steadily: Official Trade between Vietnam and Sweden has been growing steadily for many years, with the North European country’s imports rising 9% annually during 2018 - 2022, a relatively impressive figure, an official has said.

Business Hyundai auto sales surge 36.4% in December The Thanh Cong (TC) Group, a distributor of Hyundai autos in Vietnam, sold 10,884 vehicles in December 2023, up 36.4% from the previous month, the group said on January 10.

Business 10-15% earnings growth forecast in 2024 for listed companies Listed companies’ earnings growth is expected to recover from zero last year to 10-15% this year, but with a wide variation between sectors, according to Michael Kokalari, a chartered financial analyst and chief economist at VinaCapital.