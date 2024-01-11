Sales index of processing-manufacturing up 3.1%
The sales index of the processing and manufacturing sector in December 2023 rose 3.1% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
The sales index of the processing and manufacturing sector in December 2023 expands 3.1% month-on-month. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The sales index of the processing and manufacturing sector in December 2023 rose 3.1% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
However, the ministry said, the index expanded by only 1.8% last year, lower than the 7.1% increase recorded in the previous year.
Meanwhile, the sector’s added value in the year grew 3.62%, contributing 0.93% of the entire economy’s added value, and its inventories reached 87.5% as compared with the 78.1% in 2022.
The figures demonstrated that the sector was facing difficulties, the ministry said, noting that its added value grew at the lowest rate in the 2011-2023 period, thus contributing not much to the national economic growth./.