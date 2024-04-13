Business Vietnam’s fishery industry: A spearhead economic sector Vietnam’s fishery industry has overcome numerous challenges over the past 65 years to record remarkable progress and become a vital economic sector, making significant contributions to the stabilisation and growth of the national socio-economic landscape.

Business Webinar sheds lights on Vietnam-Latvia trade potential Trade between Vietnam and Latvia reached 311.73 million USD in 2023, an increase of 33% from 2020, the year the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect, heard a recent webinar titled “Gateway to Vietnam.”

Business Vietnam transforming into new global manufacturing hub: experts Vietnam is transforming into a new global manufacturing hub, offering a diverse range of products that are competitively priced and continuously improving in quality, assessed foreign distributors and importers, who will participate in the Vietnam International Sourcing expo this June.

Business Binh Duong to host Horasis China Meeting 2024 Horasis China Meeting 2024 will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 14 – 16, featuring six plenary sessions and 24 dialogues, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Hung Dung.