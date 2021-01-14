Business Hai Phong targets at least 2.5 billion USD in FDI in 2021 The northern port city of Hai Phong will make efforts to attract between 2.5 - 3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021, according to head of the management board of Hai Phong’s economic zones Le Trung Kien.

Export turnover via An Giang's border gates hits 1.31 billion USD in 2020 Export turnover through border gates in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang exceeded 1.31 billion USD in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 8 percent, according to the provincial Department of Customs.

Dong Nai attracts over 226 million USD in FDI on first days of 2021 The southern province of Dong Nai secured 11 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth more than 226 million USD in the first half of January, the highest recorded in the same time in the past five years, according to the provincial management board of industrial parks.

Viettel posts 11.5 billion USD in 2020 revenue The military-run telecommunication group Viettel posed revenue of over 264 trillion VND (11.48 billion USD) in 2020, up 4.4 percent against the previous year and exceeding its yearly plan by 2.4 percent.