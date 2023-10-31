Business Bamboo Airway adjusts flight network from November Bamboo Airways has revised its plan to operate domestic and international flights until March 30 next year to mobilise resources for stable operation during the peak season of the year's end and traditional Lunar New Year 2024.

Business Vietnam anticipating opportunities of semiconductor industry Thorough preparations, especially in human resources training, are needed for Vietnam to anticipate opportunities of the semiconductor industry expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming time.

Business Ample room for investment in Mekong Delta: Official The Mekong Delta region, the country’s rice and fruit granary, holds huge potential for further investment in agriculture, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said on October 30.

Business HCM City’s economy growing in 10 months Ho Chi Minh City's economy continues to maintain positive growth momentum, driven by industrial production, domestic consumption, and stable supply and demand, heard a meeting of the municipal People’s Committee on October 30.