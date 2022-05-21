According to Ha Van Sieu, deputy head of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration, the regional sport event offers a golden opportunity for Vietnam to promote its tourism.



On the occasion of the Games, the Administration has launched a special website that gives an overview on Vietnam’s tourism as well as necessary information regarding visa, exit-entry and medical procedures to foreign visitors.



The website also spotlights tourism in Hanoi and the 11 localities that host the Games.



Notably, “Let’s shine and live fully”, a welcome video clip for SEA Games 31, is also available on the website, featuring Vietnam’s most famous destinations like Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Ha Long Bay, and Son Doong cave, among others.



The administration has also utilised social networks in the communication work./.

VNA