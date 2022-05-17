SEA Games 31: One more silver for Vietnam in sepak takraw
The women’s sepak takraw final between Vietnam (in white) and Myanmar on May 17 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The women’s sepak takraw team had a 2-0 win over Myanmar on May 17, bringing home another silver medal.
This is the last match of the team in the women’s team regu category. The Vietnamese earlier beat Malaysia and Cambodia but lost to Thailand, thus had to accept silver.
Thailand walked away with gold in the category, and Myanmar got bronze.
In the men’s team regu, the Vietnamese team could not enter the semifinals.
Thailand won gold, while silver went to Malaysia and both Indonesia and the Philippines got the bronze.
The Vietnamese Sepak Takraw players had earlier won a silver and a bronze.
Competitions in the doubles category will start on May 18.