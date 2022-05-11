All team members underwent COVID-19 tests upon arrival.



Later that day, the team held a training session in preparation for the Games.



As the venue for table tennis at SEA Games 31, Hai Duong is expected to welcome nearly 100 players, coaches, and representative of organisations from 8 countries: Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.



The table tennis competition will take place from 10am to 10pm daily on May 13-20 at the Gymnastics and Sports Stadium in Hai Duong./.

VNA