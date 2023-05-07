Culture - Sports Art programme marks 69th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory An art programme entitled “The epic of Dien Bien” was held in Dien Bien Phu city, the northwestern province of Dien Bien, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu historical victory (May 7,1954-2023).

Culture - Sports Swimmer, marathoner bag gold medals at SEA Games 32 Swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen finished first in the men's 200m individual medley final swimming with 2 minutes and 01.28 seconds on May 6 afternoon at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia, begging the first gold medal for the Vietnamese swimming team at the tournament..