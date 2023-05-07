SEA Games 32: Vietnam secures more gold in karate, vovinam events
Karate artists have won two more gold medals for Vietnam at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.
Hoang Thi My Tam secures a gold medal for Vietnam at the tournament by beating her Indonesian rival 4-3 in the women's kumite 55kg event (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Karate artists have won two more gold medals for Vietnam at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.
One of them was secured by Hoang Thi My Tam by beating her Indonesian rival 4-3 in the women's kumite 55kg event.
In the women's under 68kg categories, Dinh Thu Huong defeated an athlete from the Philippines by 7-4 to seize the gold medal, the fourth so far for the Vietnamese squad in the sport.
In addition, Karate artist Nguyen Thi Ngoan of Vietnam completed her performance in the women's under 61kg category with a bronze medal.
Vovinam artist Nguyen Thanh Liem of Vietnam after his landslide victory in the men's 60kg combat event (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Vovinam artists also obtained two gold medals at the Games on May 7 afternoon. Accordingly, Do Phuong Thao knocked out her Thai rival Kesinee Tabtrai for a 8-5 win in the women’s 60kg combat event, while Nguyen Thanh Liem overwhelmingly won 9-1 against Emmanuel Dailay Cantoresof the Philippines in the men's 60kg combat event./.