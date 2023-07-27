Activities to search, repatriate martyrs’ remains and identify their names have been carried out since during the war with the spirit of showing gratitude to the deceased.

Statistics showed that from 1975 to 1992, searching teams found and brought home 767,000 sets of martyrs’ remains.

In 2013, the Politburo issued a decree to strengthen the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains. In 2021, the Prime Minister issued a decision on the plan to search, repatriate and identify martyrs’ remains until 2030 and following years.

As a result, from 2013 to 2022, over 19,300 sets of remains were found and repatriated, including over 3,000 from Laos and nearly 6,800 from Cambodia.

Many localities have completed a map on martyrs’ remains search and repatriation at all levels, while seriously conducting the search for, repatriation and reburial of remains of martyrs.

The country will continue to search and repatriate martyrs’ remains and identify unknown martyrs' graves until there is no information of missing martyrs./.

