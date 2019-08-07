Binh Dinh martial arts practitioners (Photo: baobinhdinh)

The second Vietnam international traditional martial arts festival was opened in the south-central province of Binh Dinh on August 7.The event was co-organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts Federation as part of the seventh International Traditional Martial Arts Festival – Binh Dinh.It aims to increase mutual understanding and solidarity among domestic and foreign athletes as well as introduce the unique features of Vietnamese traditional martial arts.Deputy Director of the provincial department Nguyen Minh Doan said the second festival attracted 1,253 athletes from 15 countries and territories worldwide to vie for 152 sets of medals.Vietnam has 47 teams, including 28 from Binh Dinh, he added.The event will run until August 11 in Quy Nhon city, Tay Son and Tuy Phuoc districts, and An Nhon town.-VNA