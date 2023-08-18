Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural space opens in Seoul The Seoul Botanical Park in the capital of the Republic of Korea on August 18 kicked off a summer event on Vietnamese culture named "Scent of Green Papaya".

Culture - Sports Quintessence of Hanoi cuisine promoted The Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 will be held from September 29 to October 1, as part of the activities to mark the capital city’s 69th Liberation Day (October 10).

Videos Yen Bai preserving ethnic minority cultures A recent national cultural conference outlined the key tasks in reviving and developing Vietnamese culture amid the country’s integration process. In response, the northern province of Yen Bai is working on a number of measures to preserve and promote the cultural values of local ethnic minority groups.