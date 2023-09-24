Sci-Tech Minister calls for preparation of workforce for AI ecosystem Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has called for preparing a workforce for artificial intelligence (AI), thus contributing to the sustainable development of the AI ecosystem in Vietnam.

Business BIS pledges support for Vietnam in banking infrastructure development, digital transformation The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) will continue to accompany and support the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in investing in payment and financial infrastructure development and promoting digital transformation, contributing to improving risk management in the local banking sector, stated BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens.

Sci-Tech Vietnam joins first “International TECHFEST in Australia” The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and Australia’s Monash University on September 20 organised the first “International TECHFEST in Australia”, aiming to attract international resources to develop Vietnam’s innovative startup ecosystem.