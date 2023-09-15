Business HCM City looks to set up ties with France’s Nevers City Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Mayor of France's Nevers city Denis Thuriot discussed orientations to develop relations between two localities during their meeting on the sidelines of the HCM City Economic Forum 2023 (HEF 2023) on September 15.

Business Vietjet opens for sale 0 VND tickets on India’s Deepavali festival The most favourite light festival of the year is lighting up in the magical "subcontinent" India. Tickets from only 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees, to India are opened for sale.

Business Trade forum looks to expand supply chain to EU In the context of supply chain fluctuations, the European Union (EU) is promoting the diversification of supplies and choosing Vietnam as a strategic destination in the Asia–Pacific region, heard a trade forum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnam promotes fruit export to Italy Vietnam holds huge potential to bolster exports of its tropical fruits to Italy, heard a meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung and President of Italy fruit association (Fruitimprese) Marco Salvi and its Director General Pietro Mauro.