Seven commodities with export value of over 10 billion USD
In the first 11 months of 2023, seven commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 10 billion USD, accounting for over 60% of the country's total export turnover.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnamese ST25 rice named world’s best for second time
Vietnam’s ST25 fragrant rice variety has won the World’s Best Rice 2023 award for the second time.
See more
InfographicTransactions of over 400 million VND must be reported to SBV
All transactions worth in excess of 400 million VND (16,520 USD) must be reported to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) from December 1, 2023, under Decision No 11/2023/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on April 27, 2023.
InfographicFDI inflows surge 14.8%
Registered foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in Vietnam this year stood at almost 29 billion USD as of November 20, up nearly 15% compared to the same period last year.
InfographicMobile Money service pilot extended to late 2024
On November 18, the Government issued a resolution regarding the extension of the pilot use of telecom payment accounts for small-value goods and services (known as Mobile Money) until December 31, 2024.
InfographicVietnam striving for vegetable exports worth 1-1.5 bln USD by 2030
Vietnam is working to develop safe, concentrated vegetable production areas to ensure traceability associated with processing and consumption markets by 2030 to fully meet domestic consumption and exports.
InfographicVietnam posts trade surplus of over 24.6 billion USD
Vietnam’s trade surplus hit a record 24.61 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, 2.6-fold higher than the surplus of 9.56 billion USD posted in the same period of 2022.