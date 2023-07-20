Seven Vietnamese golf ers to attend ASIAD 19 (Photo: Vietnam national golf team)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) on July 19 selected seven athletes to attend Asian Games (ASIAD) 19 taking place in Hangzhou, China, in September this year.

From July 2-4, the Sports Authority of Vietnam in collaboration with the VGA successfully organised qualifying rounds in Vinpearl Golf South Hoi An to select the best athletes who will represent Vietnam at the biggest sports competition in Asia.

The Vietnamese men’s golf team consists of four athletes and women's team, three.

Among the selected athletes, four ranked the first and second in the qualifying round.

The Training Board selected three more athletes according to criteria such as place on the World Amateur Golf Rankings; results of the National Amateur Golf Championship 2023; and achievements of athletes at major tournaments in the first half of 2023, among others./.