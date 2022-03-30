Mai Chau district in Hoa Binh province is about 140 km west of Hanoi. There are 2 main routes from the capital by car or motorbike. Tourism sites that are a one- to four-hour drive from major cities, like Mai Chau, have potential for further development, even amid the pandemic.



The air quality index in Mai Chau is usually at an ideal level because it is not affected by industrial development, while the natural landscapes and culture of indigenous people have been preserved. These are important factors in attracting tourists, especially those from major cities.



Mai Chau’s climate, natural scenery, people, and cultural identity are attractive to tourists. It is also a great destination within the trend towards short-distance travel and green tourism post-pandemic./.

VNA