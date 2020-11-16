World Laos applauds Vietnam’s contributions to enhancing ASEAN’s role Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleusay Kommasith has spoken highly of the leadership role of Vietnam in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN 2020, as well as the country’s contributions to enhancing the bloc’s role on the regional and international forums.

World Signing of RCEP agreement a historic achievement of region: AKP The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement is a historic achievement of the region, according to Cambodia’s national press agency Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP).