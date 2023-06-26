Business Ministry of Industry and Trade seals MoU with Chinese market management agency The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of China within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to the neighbouring country.

Videos Vietnamese Products Week underway in Japan Vietnamese Products Week 2023 is underway in Japan’s Saitama Prefecture and all supermarkets and retail outlets of the AEON network in the country.

Business Fertiliser enterprises apply modern technology to reduce emissions Fertiliser manufacturers have implemented solutions to significantly reduce their carbon emission in production and improve energy efficiency.

Business Vietnam Airlines requested to transfer Skypec to Petrovietnam The Government has just requested the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to carry out plans to transfer Vietnam Air Petrol Company (Skypec) from the Vietnam Airlines Corporation to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam).