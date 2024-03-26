Singapore, India strengthen cooperation in various fields
New Delhi (VNA) – India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on March 25 met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and some other leaders of Singapore, during which they discussed ways to further the strategic bilateral ties, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia regions.
Apart from Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, Jaishankar, who was on a three-day visit to Singapore, held separate meetings with Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
Earlier, he met with the Indian community and investors in Singapore./.