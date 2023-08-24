Singapore investigates 18 bomb threats
Singapore police have launched an investigation into bomb threats targeting 18 locations around the state, including government buildings and embassies.
The local authorities were alerted to the threats on August 23, the Singapore police force said in a statement. Officers coordinated with security guards, finding no items of security concern.
The force did not disclose the specific locations involved or if any evacuations had taken place after the threats were made.
The police take all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally communicate false information on bomb threats, the statement noted.
Anyone found guilty of communicating false information of a harmful thing can be imprisoned for up to seven years, fined up to 50,000 SGD (37,000 USD), or both./.