World Indonesia signs deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters Indonesia has signed a deal to buy 24 transport helicopters from US weapons maker Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) to strengthen its military air fleet, the country's defence ministry said on August 23.

World ASEAN coordinates in future pandemic response The ASEAN Finance and Health Ministerial Meeting (AFHMM) took place in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 24, aiming to discuss effective measures to deal with future pandemics.

World ASEAN enhances cooperation on environmental protection Environment officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in Lao capital Vientiane on August 23 to discuss some environment-related issues and enhance cooperation in solving transboundary haze pollution.