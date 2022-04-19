Singapore, New Zealand to set up partnership in green economy, climate change
Singapore and New Zealand will be working more closely on the green economy and the fight against climate change, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on April 19.
Singapore (VNA) – Singapore and New Zealand will be working more closely on the green economy and the fight against climate change, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on April 19.
PM Lee said that the new cooperation area will open up new initiatives in energy transition technology, carbon markets, sustainable transport and waste management, as well as those in sustainable aviation, business collaboration and supply-chain resilience. It also reflects joint commitment of both sides in realising the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and their joint efforts to grasp chances fot growth in the green economy.
Climate change and green economy will be the fifth pillar in the Singapore-New Zealand intensive partnership that they signed during PM Ardern to Singapore in 2019. The remaining four are trade and economy; security and defence; science-technology and innovation; and people-to-people exchange.
At the press conference, PM Lee also recognised progress of joint initiatives between the two countries. Both sides also discussed international and regional issues of joint concern. They agreed on the significance of an open and inclusive regional architecture, and the support to ASEAN’s central role. They showed strong support to international law and principles of the UN Charter.
During her Singaporean visit by PM Ardern from April 18-20, the two sides are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding on sustainable aviation. They will form a working group on supply chain.
This is the first trip abroad by PM Ardern since COVID-19 broke out./.
PM Lee said that the new cooperation area will open up new initiatives in energy transition technology, carbon markets, sustainable transport and waste management, as well as those in sustainable aviation, business collaboration and supply-chain resilience. It also reflects joint commitment of both sides in realising the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and their joint efforts to grasp chances fot growth in the green economy.
Climate change and green economy will be the fifth pillar in the Singapore-New Zealand intensive partnership that they signed during PM Ardern to Singapore in 2019. The remaining four are trade and economy; security and defence; science-technology and innovation; and people-to-people exchange.
At the press conference, PM Lee also recognised progress of joint initiatives between the two countries. Both sides also discussed international and regional issues of joint concern. They agreed on the significance of an open and inclusive regional architecture, and the support to ASEAN’s central role. They showed strong support to international law and principles of the UN Charter.
During her Singaporean visit by PM Ardern from April 18-20, the two sides are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding on sustainable aviation. They will form a working group on supply chain.
This is the first trip abroad by PM Ardern since COVID-19 broke out./.