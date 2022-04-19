World ASEAN, US to convene special summit in May Cambodia, as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022, announced that the bloc and the US are set to convene a special summit to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their dialogue relations in Washington D.C., on May 12 and 13.

World Thailand: Road accidents claim 278 lives during Songkran festival There were 1,917 traffic accidents in Thailand, killing 278 people and injuring1,869 others, during the seven days of the government's road safety campaign for the Songkran festival from April 11 to 17, Nirat Pongsitthithaworn, the country’s deputy interior permanent secretary, said on April 18.

World Singapore: Changi Airport’s improvements to welcome travellers back post-pandemic Singapore’s Changi Airport was crowned the world’s best aerodrome for 15 years straight before COVID-19 due to its superior traveller offerings and hi-tech customer services. Now it is ready to welcome back visitors en masse, hoping improvements made during the pandemic will cement its status as Asia’s premier aviation hub.

World Thailand plans to seek new FTAs to increase exports Thailand plans to seek more free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America by the second half of this year, a move to expand new export markets.