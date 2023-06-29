A session in the 6th Singapore Regional Business Forum in 2022. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 7th Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) will take place in Hanoi on July 7 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversarys of their strategic partnership.

The forum organiser – the Singapore Business Federation - announced the event at a media briefing on June 28. It is the first time the SRBF will be held overseas.

More than 500 participants from over 30 countries will attend the event.

Representatives from SBF and its partners join the media briefing on June 28. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

SBF chief executive officer Kok Ping Soon said that Vietnam is chosen for SRBF 2023 thanks to its strategic location in Southeast Asia and its close business ties with Singapore. This year’s edition will focus on expanding cooperation to new growth areas such as the digital economy, cybersecurity, green energy, sustainable development, and smart cities.

Choosing Vietnam also shows the organiser’s trust in the attractiveness of Vietnam which is currently the fastest growing economy in Southeast Asia, the SBF representative said, adding that Vietnam's economy is also shifting from manufacturing to services and the country has an open market, young workforce, and rapidly developing technology.

According to the organiser, the SRBF 2023 will include a series of discussions, particularly those on sustainable development opportunities in the region for investors, technological innovation in ASEAN's digitalisation, and the future of human resources.

Activities taking place on the sideline of the forum are also expected, including memorandum of understanding (MOU) signings, online and face-to-face business connections, exhibitions, and business tours.

On that occasion, the SBF will bring a delegation of 25 Singapore businesses to Hanoi from July 5 to 8 to learn about Vietnam’s business climate, and culture and to promote cooperation with local enterprises./.