Illustrative image (Photo: Martin Roll)

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore plans to require all flights departing the country to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026, its Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat said on February 19.

Addressing the Changi Aviation Summit, Chee said the country aims for a 1% SAF target from 2026 and plans to raise it to 3-5% by 2030, subject to global developments and the wider availability and adoption of SAF.

The use of SAF is a critical pathway for the decarbonisation of aviation and is expected to contribute around 65% of the carbon emission reduction needed to achieve net zero by 2050, he said, adding that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) develops the plan in consultation with industry and other stakeholders.

To achieve the 1% SAF target by 2026, passengers flying from Singapore can expect to pay more for their air tickets due to the fuel levy attached./.