Singapore's President Halimah Yacob (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and her husband will pay a State visit to Vietnam from October 16-20 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening political trust and promoting multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations, especially in politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy, investment, labour and technology. It will also look to connect the two economies on a digital platform. This is the first State visit of a foreign head of state to Vietnam since the 13th National Party Congress and the first foreign visit of the Singaporean President since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes place in the context that the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the two countries' strategic partnership in 2023.

Over the years, the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership has developed fruitfully. Amid complicated developments of COVID-19, the two sides still maintained all-level delegation exchanges and contacts.



Besides high political trust, economic cooperation continues to be considered a bright spot in the two countries' relations. As soon as the pandemic was basically under control, Vietnam and Singapore lifted travel restrictions and resumed commercial flights in March 2022. Two-way trade reached 6.9 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, up 16% over the same period last year.



Singapore remains ASEAN's largest investor in Vietnam, ranking 2nd out of 139 countries and territories investing in the country. As of August 20, Singaporean investors had 2,974 valid projects with a total registered capital of 69.9 billion USD, accounting for 16.3% of total investment capital poured into Vietnam.



Meanwhile, by July 2022, Vietnam had 136 valid investment projects worth over 538 million USD in Singapore. The projects focus on such areas as science and technology, wholesale and retail, car and motorbike repairing, information and communications, and manufacturing and processing industry.