World ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM Retreat Senior officials of ASEAN countries met in the first ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of 2020 in Nha Trang city of the south central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16.

World Indonesia, RoK launch preventive measures against novel coronavirus Indonesia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have carried out preventive measures against the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).

World Indonesia’s new capital to use electric vehicles Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said he wants public and private transportation in the new capital city to be the first in the world that uses only autonomous and electric vehicles.

World Trial begins for Cambodia opposition leader over treason charges The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on January 15 began a trial of former leader of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha over treason charges.