World Cambodia’s Koh Ker archaeological site inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List Cambodia's Koh Ker archaeological site has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List, bringing the country's tangible cultural properties on the list to four.

World Airports of Thailand prepares to soft-launch new Suvarnabhumi Terminal The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is preparing to soft-launch the Satellite 1 (SAT-1) terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on September 28, following a successful trial run.

World Thai PM initiates committee to enhance universal healthcare services Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew to establish a committee aimed at improving services within the universal healthcare programme.

Videos 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians opens in Hanoi The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Inter-Parliamentary Union opened in Hanoi on September 15.