The Vietnamese institutions listed are Duy Tan University, Ton Duc Thang University, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City and Hue University, which was named on the list for the first time.



This year’s league table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.



This year’s rankings analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars.



Those topping the rankings comprise University of Oxford, Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology./.

VNA