As the first exhibition in Vietnam held by the world’s leading arts broker, the event is one of the largest Indochina Art exhibitions ever staged in the country.

The non-sale exhibition features works by Lê Thị Lựu, Lê Phổ, Mai Trung Thứ, and Vũ Cao Đàm - four renowned early generation graduates from the Indochina School of Fine Arts who migrated to France in the early 20th century.

With a mission to foster cultural dialogue between artists and the local community, Sotheby’s Modern Art specialists selected Ace Le, an independent researcher and writer on Vietnamese art, to co-curate the public exhibition.

The works on display illustrate the years the artists lived abroad, with familiar subjects constructed from threads of memories of Vietnam while weaving new perspectives from their journey in France.

As one of the rapidly-growing economies in the region, there is a burgeoning demand and interest in Vietnamese art globally. Having recently set a new artist record for Le Pho at the Hong Kong Spring Sales, Sotheby’s now holds the top three auction prices for Vietnamese artworks./.

VNA