The festival featured nearly 100 booths displaying traditional cakes from the Mekong Delta region.

Rich and eye-catching, the traditional cakes triggered childhood memories in nearly every customer.

The festival provided a venue for cake artisans to meet and show off their skills while promoting the essence of the Mekong Delta’s cuisine.

The festival also included a traditional cake-making competition and a fair displaying staples and products from the “One Commune, One Product” programme of cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta.

The cake show aimed to preserve and highlight the traditional cuisine and cultural activities of Vietnam’s southern area and promote the tourism and cultural potential of Ca Mau.

The festival also showcased typical souvenirs and gifts, street food from different localities, and other activities, such as arts performances and exciting folk games./.

VNA