Culture - Sports Hanoi charming with unique architecture Hanoi, a charming city with a history of over one thousand years, is the convergence of cultural and historical essences of Vietnam. Its charm partly derives from oriental and French-style architecture, both ancient and modern, that will exist forever over time.

Culture - Sports 2020 football season will begin with Super Cup on February 7 The 2020 football season in Vietnam will kick off on February 7 with the Super Cup between V.League 1 and National Cup champions Hanoi FC and league runners-up HCM City FC.