Special concert combines rock and symphony
A special art programme named "Rock Symphony - We are the champions" will take place on January 9 - 10, 2020 at the Hanoi Opera House, according to the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB).
(Photo courtesy of the organisers)
As part of a number of activities to celebrate the new year 2020 and the achievements of the Vietnamese sports delegation, especially the two male and female football teams at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines recently, the concert is a combination between the modernity of rock and the classical elegance of symphony.
Conducted by conductor Le Phi Phi and directed by Meritorious Artist Tran Ly Ly, the Rock Symphony – We Are The Champions concert promises to offer audience an impressive and unique music experience.
Sharing about her unique idea of bringing "Rock Symphony - We Are The Champions" to an audience in Hanoi, Meritorious Artist Tran Ly Ly, the VNOB's acting Director, said that the team hopes to help rock lovers, learn more about classical music, as well as bring classical enthusiasts closer to rock lovers.
The programme promises to bring audiences a unique and memorable music experience. Songs from Elvis Presley, BonneyM and Queen’s will be played in the spirit of rock, but not only with the typical electronic bands, jazz drums and riffs of the electric guitar, as the concert will also incorporate the soft sounds of an orchestra and a choir.
Played in a new style, immortal melodies like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The World” will bring the audience an unforgettable night./.
