Business PepsiCo gains permission to build food factory in Ha Nam The People’s Committee of Ha Nam province on December 20 handed over an investment registration certificate to a PepsiCo food production project of the PepsiCo Vietnam Foods Company Limited to invest in Dong Van I industrial park in Duy Tien commune.

Business Livestock industry targets production growth of 4-5% in 2024 Vietnam’s livestock industry set a production growth target of 4-5% in 2024 and is expected to make up 28-30% of the country’s agricultural production.