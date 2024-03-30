Politics PM wants Phu Quoc to become tourism centre with unique identity Following his tour of Phu Quoc city in Kien Giang province, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a meeting with provincial and city leaders on March 30 afternoon, during which he asked the island city to soon solve the problem of rapid but unsustainable development, and address bottlenecks in infrastructure, water sources, and environmental sanitation.

Politics Border guards of Vietnam, China hold joint patrol The border guards stationed in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien and their counterparts in Mengzhi region, China’s Yunnan province, conducted a joint patrol along the section from Marker No 1 to Marker No. 3 along the shared border line on March 30.

Politics PM inspects, directs settlement of urgent issues in Phu Quoc Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a tour of Phu Quoc in southern Kien Giang province on March 30, aiming to help address urgent, but fundamental and long-term issues for the island city to develop rapidly and sustainably.

Politics Vietnam assumes Chairmanship of Asia Pacific Group at UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has assumed the Chairmanship of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) at the UN for April.