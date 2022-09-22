State Bank of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong has issued decisions on revising up several interest rates by 1%, starting from September 23.



Under the Decision No. 1606/QĐ-NHNN dated September 22, the refinancing interest rate will be set at 5% per year, rediscount at 3.5%, and overnight inter-banking lending rate at 6%.



Under another decision, the interest rate for non-term and one-month deposits in Vietnamse dong is capped at 0.5% annually while that for 1-6 month deposits is 5%.

Deposits of 1-6 months at people’s credit funds and micro-finance organisations will enjoy an annual interest rate of 5.5%./.