Business Van Don – Mong Cai highway: new launch pad for Quang Ninh’s economic growth The Van Don – Mong Cai highway, which is scheduled for completion and operation on June 30, aims to create favourable conditions for the northeastern province of Quang Ninh to make breakthrough developments and promote economic links in the region.

Business Growth target of 6.5 percent remains big challenge: Deputy PM The targets set for 2022, including the growth target of 6-6.5 percent, remain a huge challenge given the domestic and international situation, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said at the third session of the 15th National Assembly in Hanoi on May 23.

Business Vietjet offers free borderless flying to SEA Games 31 football champions Sovico group, the co-founder of Vietjet Air, has offered one year of free flights on all domestic and international routes of Vietjet to all members of the Vietnamese men’s and women’s football teams to thank them for bringing pride and happiness to fans across the country.

Business Bac Lieu expands growing rice to organic standards The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is expanding the use of organic fertilisers in rice cultivation to improve farmer’s incomes and protect the environment.