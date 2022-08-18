Politics Vietnam keen on Israel’s experience in fields of strength President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that Vietnam wants to cooperate with Israel in fields of its strength such as innovation, sci-tech and renewable energy.

Politics Party chief calls for improved institutions to fight corruption Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has called for work to be accelerated to perfect the Party and political systems, socio-economic management, and the fight against corruption and negative behaviors.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 17.