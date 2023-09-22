Welcoming the Prince and the Princess to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic tie establishment, President Thuong said the visit would make an important contribution to enhancing understanding between the people of the two nations, promoting economic, investment, trade relations, especially people-to-people, locality-to-locality exchanges and laying a solid foundation for the bilateral relations in the future.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his pleasure at the practical and effective development of the comprehensive Vietnam-Japan Strategic Partnership while affirming that Vietnam always regards Japan as a good friend who accompanies and shares, supports Vietnam in the process of national construction and growth.

President Thuong sent his greetings and wishes to His Majesty Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, former Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, and invited Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit Vietnam.

The Japanese Crown Prince Akishino spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements over the past few years.

He stressed that cultural similarities and long-standing historical coherence are important foundations for the two countries to promote cooperation and bring Vietnam-Japan relations to new heights./.

VNA