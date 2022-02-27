Politics Vietnam, Croatia explore economic, tourism cooperation potential Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao recently had working sessions with Croatian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matušić and State Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Tonči Glavina.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front, People’s Association of Singapore step up cooperation Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai had a working session with Chief Executive Director of the People’s Association (PA) of Singapore Lim Hock Yu in the city state on February 25.

Politics President of Vietnam wraps up State visit to Singapore State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on late February 26, wrapping up a State visit to Singapore at the invitation of his counterpart Halimah Yacob.

Politics Vietnam seeks to strengthen security partnership with Singapore Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security paid a courtesy call to Singapore’s Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan on February 25.