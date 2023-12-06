Business Eurasia a promising market for Vietnamese exporters: Experts The Eurasia region, comprising 28 countries stretching from Eastern Europe to Central Asia with a population of more than 400 million and a total GDP of nearly 4.5 trillion USD, is considered a potential export market of Vietnam, according to experts.

Business Bac Giang, RoK’s Chungcheongnam province sign cooperation agreement A delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongnam province held talks and signed a cooperation agreement with authorities of the northern province of Bac Giang on December 5.

Business Vietnamese, Indian firms seek to boost cooperation in electricals, electronics Representatives of hundreds of Vietnamese enterprises operating in the electricals and electronics industries, and those from the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) gathered in Hanoi on December 5 for a meeting jointly held by Invest Global and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam.

Videos Coffee exports hoped to set new record Vietnam’s coffee exports in 2023 are expected to break the record of 4 billion USD in export value set in the previous year.