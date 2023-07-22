Business Rice sector needs more support to shift from quantity to quality Despite a bright outlook predicted for rice exports in the second half of 2023, the rice sector still needs more support to shift from quantity to quality to seize global market opportunities.

Business Mekong Delta looks to awake night-time economy potential Developing night-time entertainment in popular urban areas, including dining, boat tours and shopping, can help to boost sustainable development in the Mekong Delta based on the local ecosystem, culture and people.

Business Ninh Thuan reports 7.4% increase in seafood catch in H1 Fishermen in the south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan brought ashore 55,802 tonnes of seafood in the first six months of 2023, up 7.4% year on year.

Business Webinar discusses e-commerce opportunities in Singapore, regional countries A webinar on e-commerce opportunities in Singapore and countries in the region for Vietnamese goods was held on July 21 by the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Asia-Africa Markets and the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).